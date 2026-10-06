Booker T Reveals He Nearly Teamed With Bad Bunny At WWE WrestleMania 37

Booker T has revealed that he was once in line to team with Bad Bunny at WWE WrestleMania 37.

Bad Bunny made his in-ring debut at the 2021 event, teaming with Damian Priest to defeat The Miz and John Morrison. However, according to Booker, an earlier version of the plan would have seen the WWE Hall of Famer take Priest’s place.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker recalled the proposed pairing. “I almost did a tag match with Bad Bunny,” Booker said on his Hall of Fame podcast. “It was actually supposed to be me and Bad Bunny as opposed to Damian Priest and Bad Bunny.”

When asked why WWE ultimately went in a different direction, Booker chose not to disclose the circumstances behind the change. “Certain reasons why,” Booker said. “I’m not going to disclose them.”

Booker was also asked how seriously he considered returning to the ring for the match, offering a brief response. “Not strongly enough,” he replied.

Booker’s connection with Bad Bunny dates back to the musician’s 2020 song “Booker T.” Bad Bunny later performed the track at the 2021 Royal Rumble, with Booker appearing alongside him during the performance.

Bad Bunny ultimately made his wrestling debut alongside Priest at WrestleMania 37 and has since returned to compete in additional WWE matches.

Booker currently serves as a commentator on WWE NXT, which airs Tuesday nights on The CW.