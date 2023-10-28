Booker T Reveals What Is His Favorite Championship Belt Design

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to an episode of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including what is his favorite championship belt design.

Booker T said, “The big gold WCW Title. It had some sentimental value for me when I won it, just because I knew Ric Flair had held that championship so many times, and the championship that I wore was the actual championship that Ric Flair actually wore around his waist as well. Having a little band at the top of that championship for me has always been like the Holy Grail. It always represented the world heavyweight champion, and I think that’s what I liked about that belt more than anything.”

Booker T also talked about what he thinks of the spinner WWE Championship belt.

“You know what? I never thought about it one moment. I never gave it any thought. As far as, man, I don’t like the spinner belt. You know, it’s bringing the prestige of the title. I just never I don’t look at stuff like that. I mean, the title is the prop. Well, the belt is a prop. The title means everything about being the champion. I think that meant so much more than the actual belt that you actually wore around your waist. That’s just the way I am. That’s just the way I’ve always looked at it. So now I really didn’t. I never paid any mind if I got the belt. I was happy because I knew I was going to be making more money. That’s the only thing that mattered.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.