Booker T Says He’s Impressed To See Trish Stratus Still Wrestling

Booker T is impressed with Trish Stratus.

He didn’t expect to see the fellow WWE Hall of Fame legend still in the ring at this stage of her life and career.

On the latest episode of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast, the two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about Trish still wrestling these days, as well as his thoughts on the Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch Steel Cage match scheduled for WWE Payback 2023.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the show where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch: “Yeah. You know, Trish and Becky, steel cage. It’s going to be a lot to live up to. She will have to go out there and let it all hang out. She’s willing to do that. She is being put in a cage match for the first time at this stage of her career. It’s like Sting wanting to jump off the double off the ladder into the double tables. You know what I mean? It’s just one of those things. One of those deals was I don’t want to look back and say. I wish I would have done that. I think it’s going to be one of those situations. So it might be a spectacle. Like Dusty Rhodes used to say back in the day, it might be pandemonium. So I’m looking forward to seeing how that match plays out.”

On Trish Stratus still wrestling: “I didn’t expect to see Trish still doing this at this stage. You all are not just doing this, even wanting to do it, just because she says so many other outside interests, being someone of family values, whatnot. I did not see Trish wanting to get back in the ring and endure that all over again. But like you say, that shows you how much she loves it. Because I can tell you at this stage that she’s at you, please don’t do it for the money. I don’t think you do it because once the clock is ticking. Two, you aren’t able to do this forever. So, let me get this. As Russell has always said, let me get this one last run and make it and make it count. Edge: You know what I mean? Edge, ‘Man, let me get this one last run in and make it count. Let me try to make this some of my best work.’ And I think Edge did that. I think Edge tried to make some of his best work along with Trish Stratus, you know, at this stage as well. So I’m looking forward to seeing how that thing plays out. I’ll be there. I’ll be in Pittsburgh and have the best seat in the house. Hopefully, that match goes on first.”

Check out the complete episode of the show via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to WrestlingHeadlines.com for transcribing the above quotes.