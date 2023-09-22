Booker T Says Mickie James Is A “True Hall Of Famer”

You won’t hear Booker T talking negatively about Mickie James.

In fact, the WWE NXT commentator and pro wrestling legend feels “The Hardcore Country” singer is a Hall of Famer.

The two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke on his “Hall Of Fame” podcast about the women’s wrestling legend and how her resume speaks for itself.

“Mickie James’ resume pretty much speaks for itself,” he said. “She’s done it all. She’s had a hell of a career in just about every company that she’s worked in. She’s worked with all the top ladies in the business. One thing about it, when you get a career like that, you don’t really have a whole lot to look back on and say, ‘Man, I missed out on this, or I missed out on that.’ Yeah, a true Hall of Famer.”

Booker continued, “As far as I’m concerned, as far as Mickie James goes, you won’t find me saying anything bad or negative towards Mickie James in any way, shape, or form. She’s definitely one of a kind.”

