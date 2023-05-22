Booker T Talks About Rumors Of Drew McIntyre Leaving WWE

What is going on with the cloudy WWE future of “The Scottish Warrior”?

As PWMania.com previously reported, Booker T weighed-in on rumors of Drew McIntyre possibly parting ways with WWE in the near future on the latest installment of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast.

Featured below are some more highlights from the episode where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

On how he’s not sure if the rumors of McIntyre leaving WWE are true: “I heard Drew McIntyre’s contract is coming up, and he may be leaving to move on to other things. I don’t know. I don’t know how true that is. Him not being in this tournament kind of says a little bit of something, right? We’ll see how that plays out.”

On how if McIntyre wants to get out of WWE that’s fine because he’s done that journey before: “I say keep it like it is. For me, it’s about guys being able to make money. I’m not looking for the monopoly in wrestling. I’m not looking to keep a guy if he don’t want to stay. If a guy want to leave, you let him leave. I think that right there opens up a little bit of everything as far as guys going from one side to the other and back. So if a guy want to leave, let him leave. Drew McIntyre, he’s put in work in WWE, not just once, but twice. He knows what that system is all about. One thing about being in the system, after you’ve been in the system sometimes for so long, you want to get out.”

On where he could go if he leaves WWE: “Any company in the world. Any company in the world, he’d be a star.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



