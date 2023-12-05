Booker Thinks TNA Should Bring Back The Six-Sided Ring

Should TNA bring back the six-sided ring when they return to the Total Nonstop Action name after next month’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view?

Booker T thinks they should.

During the latest installment of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast, the WWE Hall of Fame legend and WWE NXT commentator shared his thoughts on the subject.

“I do,” Booker said when asked if he feels TNA should bring back the six-sided ring. “That’s the one thing they said is they are not going to go back to the six-sided ring, but for me, the six-sided ring was TNA’s true identity. That’s what made them different from any wrestling company out there. Now I don’t know how difficult it is to make those six-sided rings.”

He continued, “It can’t be that hard. It can’t be that hard to house two, three, four, or five of them in the warehouse just to keep them fresh, just to keep them fresh throughout the year or whatnot, but the six-sided ring was the identity of TNA and I said when they lost that, they lost a lot of time and money that they had put into that company. That’s just my opinion. Yes, I wish they would bring it back.”

Check out the complete episode of the show via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to WrestlingHeadlines.com for transcribing the above quotes.