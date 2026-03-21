Brandi Rhodes Announced For WWE World During WrestleMania 42 Week

Fanatics has announced that Brandi Rhodes will appear at WWE World during WrestleMania 42 week. Specifically, she is scheduled to appear on Thursday, April 16th.

Rhodes served as a WWE ring announcer under the name Eden from 2013 to 2016. She is also known as the wife of Cody Rhodes and served as AEW’s Chief Brand Officer during her time there. Since Cody returned to WWE, she has made occasional appearances on WWE television.

Tickets for WWE World are currently available on the Fanatics website. The event will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center South Hall from April 16th to April 20th in Las Vegas, Nevada.