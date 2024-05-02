Braun Strowman On The Impact Bray Wyatt And The Wyatt Family Made On His Life

WWE star Braun Strowman spoke candidly about the influence the late Windham Rotunda, aka Bray Wyatt, had on his life in an interview with Chris Van Vliet.

“I see him all the time. It’s crazy, it really is crazy. I don’t know how spiritual anyone is, but I had a very deep connection with him. I see him, there’s things that remind me of him constantly. Every day there’s something and I can feel him. He’s still around.”

On the Wyatt Family:

“It changed my entire life. I was this kid who was told I was never going to make it. Bullied. Fat kid growing up. And having a group of guys, three talented unbelievable human beings, take me under their wing and show me the ways through this crazy business. Words can’t really explain how grateful I am because I’m not where I am without those guys.”

You can check out the complete interview below: