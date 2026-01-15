Braun Strowman Shares Update After Frightening Car Accident

Braun Strowman (real name Adam Scherr) experienced a scary moment this week after being involved in a car accident while test-driving one of his personal project vehicles.

The former WWE Universal Champion revealed on Instagram that he was behind the wheel of his recently completed #94 EG hatchback Honda Civic when the incident occurred. Strowman shared video footage showing visible damage to the vehicle, explaining that he was rear-ended during the test drive.

“Ugh finally got the #94 #eg #hatch #civic done and I got rear ended on the test drive. Necks a little sore but all in all I’m glad this is as bad as it is. Could have been way worse.”

While the car sustained damage, Strowman reassured fans that he avoided any serious injuries. Though he noted some soreness in his neck, he emphasized gratitude that the situation did not escalate further.

“Cars can be fixed. I’m blessed no one was seriously injured.”

The post included hashtags such as #notsolucky, #rearended, and #fenderbender, reflecting Strowman’s mix of frustration and relief following the accident.

The incident comes less than a year after Strowman gave fans a look at his impressive automobile collection on social media—an assortment of eight muscle cars, each reportedly producing more than 800 horsepower. Given his well-known passion for cars, the damage to a freshly completed project was an especially disappointing setback.

Still, the “Monster of All Monsters” appears to be keeping things in perspective and in good spirits following the scare. Beyond his automotive interests, Strowman continues to stay busy, as his hit television series on the USA Network has recently been renewed for a second season.

Fortunately, the accident resulted only in damaged metal and a sore neck—outcomes Strowman clearly views as a win considering what could have happened.