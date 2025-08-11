Braun Strowman Slams “Stupid Business Decision” Behind His WWE Release

Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman has publicly called out WWE for releasing him earlier this year while still heavily featuring his image in promotional content.

The situation gained attention when a fan on X pointed out that Strowman was prominently featured in WWE’s SummerSlam promotional materials, including the WWE: Unreal Netflix docuseries and in the pre-show video packages, despite being cut from the roster.

The fan tagged Triple H, questioning the decision: “WWESummerSlam sure highlights a guy they cut from the roster in @Adamscherr99 a lot in promo highlights whether it be on @netflix Unreal or on the preshow for Summer Slam. Makes you wonder why the hell he was cut if they are using his image and likeness so much? @TripleH 🤔”

Strowman responded bluntly: “Casue someone made a stupid business decision!!!!”

Reports at the time of his May release suggested it was a financial move, with WWE viewing his contract as too costly for his usage level. Based on his comments, Strowman clearly disagrees.

Despite the split, Strowman still has a WWE Studios project on the way, his upcoming food series, Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman, is set to premiere on the USA Network this fall.