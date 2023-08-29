Bray Wyatt Reportedly Died In His Sleep While Not Wearing Doctor-Recommended Heart Defibrillator

According to TMZ, Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) died peacefully in his sleep.

According to the report, Wyatt had a “series of heart complications” in the last few months of his life and did not have a doctor-recommended heart defibrillator with him when his body was discovered.

According to police records obtained by TMZ, Wyatt told fiancee JoJo Offerman on Thursday that he was going to take a nap. After an hour, the alarm began to sound incessantly. JoJo became concerned after hearing the alarm and discovering him in bed, not breathing. According to TMZ, Wyatt was turning blue by the time she found him.

As JoJo’s mother attempted CPR, 911 was called, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

As Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp pointed out last week, Wyatt received COVID earlier this year, which resulted in heart complications.

According to TMZ, he had a “weak lower part of his heart” and was hospitalized just a week before his death, with a follow-up appointment scheduled for the day he died.

It is unclear whether the defibrillator would have saved his life. According to police, it was discovered inside his car in the driveway.