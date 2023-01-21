Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Fun House Returns on WWE SmackDown

The Firefly Fun House has returned.

Bray Wyatt appeared in the Fun House after LA Knight won a quick squash match, with the puppets coming back to life.

Wyatt mentioned that Knight should be afraid of the dark, saying, “Now that I think about it, you should be scared of the dark.” Images of Uncle Howdy were shown at that point, and he was saying “I told you so. All you needed was a little push.”

Wyatt told Knight that he was the one who opened the door and that whatever came through it was his problem.

