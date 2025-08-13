Bret Hart Discusses The Possibility Of Cody Rhodes Turning Heel

WWE Hall of Famer Bret “The Hitman” Hart discussed various topics with The Rap on Wrestling, including the possibility of Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes turning heel.

Hart said, “I don’t know if Cody could turn heel. I don’t know. It’s a whole different pair of boots when you’re heel, it’s a different thing, and I say that with now, looking at John Cena who I used to say for years was the one guy who could never turn heel, he was just too much of a babyface and too much of a hero and too much of a guy kids looked up to, and was a natural babyface, and his style, his wrestling style.”

He continued, “I can remember when I turned heel years ago, back with Jim Neidhart, the Hart Foundation, and I remember doing dropkicks on guys and guys going, babyfaces don’t do dropkicks, what are you doing? And I’m like, just because I turned heel doesn’t mean I forgot every move I ever did, now all I know how to do is cheat now, pull hair and stuff. But with John Cena, his style, I never saw him ever being a bad guy.”

Hart added, “To me, he was a good guy, through and through. I kind of used to say the same thing about Hulk Hogan, that he could never be a bad guy, that he was too cemented into being a babyface, but I will say that John Cena has surprised me and turned out to be a good heel.”

You can check out Hart’s comments in the video below.