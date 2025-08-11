Bret Hart Feels Unappreciated By WWE After SummerSlam Seating Snub

WWE Hall of Famer Bret “The Hitman” Hart has shared a frustrating story from this past weekend’s SummerSlam, revealing that despite being invited by the company, and told they wanted him visible in the crowd, he was not provided with a seat to watch the event.

Speaking to a “Being The Elite” fan page, Hart explained the bizarre situation.

Hart said, “They invited me down for SummerSlam and the people from WWE told me they wanted me to be in the crowd. Then, once I got there, they told me they didn’t have any seats.”

He noted that another Hall of Famer in attendance, Kevin Nash, was given a seat, adding to his frustration. “I noticed that Kevin Nash got a seat,” Hart said. “I don’t feel that WWE really appreciates me… There’s no appreciation for anything I did.”

The incident adds another chapter to Hart’s complicated relationship with WWE. While he has made multiple appearances for the company in recent years, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame for a second time earlier this year, his comments suggest that tensions may still linger behind the scenes.

Fans can watch the full interview below.