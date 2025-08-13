Brian Knobs Facing Possible Leg Amputation Amid Series Of Personal Tragedies

Former WWE and WCW Tag Team Champion Brian Knobs has revealed he is facing the possibility of a leg amputation due to a recurring infection in his foot.

In an emotional video posted to his YouTube channel, Knobs detailed the devastating series of events he’s endured over the past several weeks.

“It’s been a past crazy couple weeks. Everything’s been going on, quite emotional, and they found out that my foot is infected again, so now they’re talking about amputation,” Knobs said.

He continued, “And then, besides that, my wife had an accident here at this hotel we were staying… and broke her ankle with the bone coming through, so a compound fracture. So now she’s laid up in rehab. And then my best friend in the world passes away, and it’s just been a tough road.”

Knobs’ latest health crisis comes alongside the severe injury to his wife and the recent death of his “best friend in the world,” Hulk Hogan.

The Nasty Boys member has dealt with serious health issues in recent years, including a severe staph infection that required multiple surgeries on his knee and leg. This same recurring infection is now threatening his foot, with doctors reportedly considering an amputation “higher” than just the foot.

Knobs is determined to fight back, drawing inspiration from his friend Buff Bagwell, who recently underwent a similar procedure. “I am not losing any of my limbs,” Knobs declared. “They already told me they ain’t just like, you know, amputate my foot. They want to go higher or higher… And that ain’t gonna happen. I’m totally against that.”

Due to mounting medical bills and his wife’s rehabilitation costs, Knobs is once again asking for support from the wrestling community through his GoFundMe page. “Back in the day, we didn’t make the kind of money they do today. We wrestled, we paid for everything… planes, cars, everything like that was out of our paycheck,” Knobs explained.

Calling this the “hardest time” of his 62 years, Knobs is asking for donations as well as thoughts and prayers.

Fans who wish to contribute can visit his GoFundMe here.