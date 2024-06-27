Britt Baker Expected To Make Her Return From Injury “Sometime Soon”

Former AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker has not competed since AEW Collision on September 16, 2023.

During a media call to promote the 2024 Forbidden Door PPV event, AEW President Tony Khan revealed the following about her status:

“I’m really excited about Britt Baker being close to ready for a return to AEW. She’s been out with an injury and was not cleared to wrestle. I do expect that sometime soon she could return. I would absolutely love that. I’m very excited about getting all of our top stars back. It’s been great having MJF back. So many top stars had been away. It’s going to feel amazing when we have great stars, Britt Baker is a great example, it will be great to have the Doctor back in AEW.

So many other great former champions, including Jamie Hayter, Kenny Omega, Adam Cole, and many other great wrestlers we can’t wait to have back here in AEW. For me, I know that Dr. Britt Baker and fans all over the world will be excited to see her return. I’m glad she’s going to be cleared to return very soon.”



(quote courtesy of Fightful.com)