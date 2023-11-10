Britt Baker Talks About Possibility Of CM Punk Returning Again

Britt Baker recently appeared as a guest on the Maggie & Perloff program for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the former AEW Women’s Champion spoke about CM Punk returning to AEW after so many years away and how she thinks he still could turn back up in the wrestling business at some point in the future.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts.

On CM Punk returning to AEW after so many years away from wrestling: “CM Punk coming back to wrestling was one of the most historical things in All Elite Wrestling history and always will be. You can’t take that out of the wrestling books. I’m really thankful we got to work with CM Punk. I learned some stuff from him, he was always really helpful and willing to work with younger talent. It didn’t work out, it wasn’t a fit, but it’s always going to be part of the AEW story. It’s just that chapter is closed now. Everyone wishes him well, we hope and think he wishes AEW well too. It just didn’t work out. At the end of the day, how cool was it that CM Punk was in wrestling again for AEW and got to wrestle in Chicago again?”

On how she thinks he will still return to the business again: “I don’t know where he’s at mentally. I think wrestlers always have that itch. Once it’s in your blood, it’s in there, and no matter how much you want to stay away, it’s hard to stay away. He came back after seven years. I think if the time, place, and company is right, I think he would.”

Check out the complete interview at Audacy.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.