Bronson Reed Claims Triple H Rejected Idea To Use His Old Theme Song

Bronson Reed recently looked back on his independent wrestling days and the entrance music that defined that era.

Before joining WWE, Reed often used “Guillotine,” a 2011 track from Death Grips, and admitted in an interview with AFL Today that he still misses coming out to it.

“Those things are important… it sets the tone,” Reed said. “I have that with WWE now, but I do miss my old music sometimes.”

Reed also revealed that Triple H wasn’t exactly a fan when he once played the song for him, joking that maybe his boss didn’t hear it in the right setting.

“Well, the thing is, this is going to expose my boss, but he’s a good dude,” Reed prefaced. “I once showed ‘Guillotine’ to Triple H and he was not a fan. I think maybe he didn’t listen to it in the right atmosphere. You know, listening to something on your phone and then hearing some crazy man start rambling. I’m like, if you heard it in an arena with the bass and the treble and stuff, then you would understand it works. But yeah, he was not a fan of ‘Guillotine.’”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below.