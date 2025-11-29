Bronson Reed Reveals Who Helped Him Adjust During His Early NXT Days

WWE star Bronson Reed appeared on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast, where he discussed his move from Australia to the U.S. to join the company.

Reed said, “It wasn’t a huge change. Like, Australia and the USA are sort of similar. You know, both English-speaking countries and stuff like that. It was more so leaving family and friends from back home, and I packed all my life up into two suitcases and moved to the other side of the world. Obviously, knowing I was going to be with NXT and WWE. But it is still like a big gamble to be like, ‘Okay, let’s go give this a shot.’ And I moved all the way to obviously Florida. I’m still here now, I’m here in Orlando.”

On who he leaned on in his early days in WWE NXT:

“I was lucky enough at the time. There was a wrestler by the name of Shane Haste who wrestles in New Japan at the moment. He was actually signed to WWE. And funnily enough, the man that coached me in pro wrestling when I started when I was 18 years old, his name is Hartley Jackson. He was actually coaching at the PC at the same time. So I was able to lean on those two guys that I sort of grew up in the business with before WWE, [who] happened to be at NXT at the same time. So, I was lucky I was able to to lean on them those first six months or so and then find my own groove.”

