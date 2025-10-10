Bronson Reed Says Paul Heyman Gave Him Confidence After Career-Altering Injury

WWE star Bronson Reed recently spoke with The West Australian about various topics, including the injury he sustained last year when he broke his foot. This injury occurred while he was attempting a Tsunami splash from the top of a steel cage and ultimately cost him several months of his career.

Reed said, “I feel like we’re sort of in that business where we have to take those risks. That’s sort of what we do. But it’s calculated risks. I was not scared jumping off the top of that cage. I didn’t expect what was going to happen. But in a heartbeat, I’d do again. I just think I could nail it again and not hurt myself, hopefully. In the moment, I had known that I had injured myself but I didn’t know to what severity. I actually stood up, walked out and went backstage. So, the doctors backstage didn’t think I had broken anything because I was walking around. Then about an hour later, the pain set in, and I couldn’t stand up. And I was like, okay, something, something’s gone wrong here. My leg was not allowed to be weight bearing for two-and-a-half months. I had to build up all the muscles in my leg again. I had to learn how to walk again on my right leg, and then run, and then jump, and then everything that we do in the ring as well. So in the back of my mind, it was a little scary wondering ‘will I be able to get back to where I was or exceed where I was?’ Thankfully, I put in the hard work rehabbing, and now I’m better than ever.”

On working with Paul Heyman:

“He is that wealth of knowledge. His whole life is what we do. It’s WWE and he’s been like that since he started in the business. He’s been in the business for over four decades now. So he’s seen everything, he knows everything, and he’s always given me different stories of what he’s done, or wrestlers in the past have done. The biggest thing I’ve taken away from him is not so much one lesson that he’s taught me. It’s just confidence. He’s put a lot of confidence in what I do and believing in myself. If you look at the people that he’s managed over his career, they are all main eventers. They are all World Champions. So I take that very seriously. I I want to make sure I live up to that hype as well.”

On his match with Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel:

“Maybe I’ll hit him for six with the old cricket bat. The Australian street fight – I think the difference is, we do it a little bit harder down here. Even with our sports, we don’t wear protective gear or anything like that. So Roman has to be ready to take it up that next notch compared to a normal street fight.”