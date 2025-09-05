Bruce Prichard Explains The Dangers Of Listening To Social Media

WWE Executive Director Bruce Prichard recently spoke with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes on his podcast, “What Do You Wanna Talk About?”

They discussed various topics, including the amount of attention Prichard pays to opinions on social media.

He noted that while social media voices may seem significant, they represent only a small percentage of the overall audience, and thus, paying too much attention to them can be dangerous.

Prichard said, “I think that social media is a dangerous place to go because you don’t really know what you’re listening to. It is such a small percentage of the audience. It’s a loud, passionate percentage, without a doubt, I just don’t know sometimes if that audience is saying it to be controversial or to just go against the grain or what have you.”

He added, “It goes back to listening for me. I listen to people that pay.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)