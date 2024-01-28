Bruce Prichard Reveals Details About Ric Flair’s WWE Retirement Match Stipulation

WWE Senior Vice President Bruce Prichard recently took to an episode of his “Something To Wrestle With” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair’s retirement match stipulation storyline came about.

What Flair thought of his retirement match stipulation storyline:

Prichard said, “I think it depends on what day of the week you would talk to Ric. Sometimes Ric would love it. Sometimes Ric would hate it.”

Who came up with the storyline:

“I think it was a combination of both. I think that I think Ric kind of felt that it was time that he wanted to do some other things, but I don’t think that he really, you know, really wanted to, to wind down per see, and I think that decision was made for him to do it in the biggest way that you possibly could and a huge stadium full of people that are, you know, watching a classic match, he gets a guy who emulated his career around Ric Flair.”

