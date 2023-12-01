Bruce Prichard Set To Undergo Surgery

On the latest “Something To Wrestle With” podcast, Bruce Prichard revealed that he will be having shoulder surgery:

“I said I would never get another shoulder surgery, and in one week (he points to his left shoulder), this one gets cut and ripped apart, labrum sewn up and rotator gets sewn up and chips out of my ball joint and all that good sh*t.”

Prichard also mentioned Dixie Carter being backstage at Monday Night RAW this week. Before the doors opened, Carter shared photos on social media with WWE stars Cody Rhodes, Chelsea Green, and Nick Aldis.

Prichard said, “I’ve always said it even in our TNA podcast where sometimes a little controversial, but I’ve always maintained that Dixie, I think she’s a wonderful person and we’ve remained friends to this day.” Prichard continued, “I reached out and I thought it would be great since we were going to be in Nashville to invite her to the show and say hello and it was terrific to see her and reconnect and say hello.”

