Brutus Creed Set For Match Against Former UFC Fighter At Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI

The card for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI show continues to take shape.

On Friday, the UFC legend revealed the opponent for WWE Superstar Brutus Creed at the upcoming Bloodsport XI show later this month.

“Brutus Creed is like a juggernaut that as he gathers speed becomes even more impossible to stop,” Barnett wrote via X. “A fierce collegiate wrestler who likes to hit people with the earth instead of his fists.”

He continued, “Tom Lawlor is a UFC veteran, an MMA fighter with 20 fights to his record, was the longest reigning NJPW Strong Champion. and a collegiate wrestler himself. On paper, Creed should be over his head, but come July 28th, theory will meet reality and only one can have his hand raised.”

Previously announced for the July 28 show in Brooklyn, New York is Julius Creed vs. Matt Makowski, Masha Slamovich vs. Jody Threat, Timothy Thatcher vs. Josh Woods, Shayna Baszler vs. Miyu Yamashita, Mike Santana vs. Homicide, “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. AKIRA, Brutus Creed will compete, and Charlie Dempsey will be in action.