Bryan Danielson Addresses His Role In CM Punk Being Fired From AEW

When AEW President Tony Khan discussed the firing of CM Punk, he stated that he spoke with a “discipline committee” before making his final decision. It was later revealed that a three-person committee was formed, consisting of AEW General Counsel Chris Peck and Bryan Danielson, as well as an outside attorney.

During an appearance on the Maggie & Perloff podcast, Danielson discussed his role in Punk’s dismissal.

“Yeah, I’m a part of the disciplinary committee. Clearly, what happened has happened. I’m somebody who, I like CM Punk, I think he brought a lot to AEW while he was there. There is not a lot I can say about it, or that I want to say about it about. I am part of it. It’s really funny, you know how the internet is. Some people say I was the head of the disciplinary committee. There were more than three people involved in this decision, but most of them were all lawyers. To say that I was the head, I don’t even have a college degree [laughs]. I’m not in there bossing people around. I am part of the disciplinary committee.”

“I have a lot of empathy. I’m grateful for the time he was able to spend in AEW. He did a great job for us. I wish him the best in his future and I hope his run there [in WWE] goes well.”

