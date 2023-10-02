Bryan Danielson Addresses His Wife Brie Potentially Wrestling Again

As PWMania.com previously reported, former WWE star Brie Garcia (Brie Bella) has stated her desire to face Saraya. Brie’s husband Bryan Danielson commented on her possibly wrestling again during the 2023 AEW WrestleDream PPV post-show media scrum.

“I will never say never, but she puts stuff on Instagram that I don’t even know. Sometimes, people will say ‘Oh my gosh, that picture of your kids is adorable.’ I’m saying, ‘what picture are you talking about?’ They’ll show them to me and I haven’t even seen the picture. She hasn’t sent me the picture. I will say this, Brie is the boss in our family. If she wants to come do it, it’ll get done.”

Brie’s most recent match took place at the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble PLE.



(h/t to Jeremy Lambert for the transcription)