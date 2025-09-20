Bryan Danielson Addresses Potential AEW-WWE Collaboration

AEW star and pro wrestling legend Bryan Danielson discussed several topics with Josh Mansour, including whether he could see AEW and WWE collaborating at some point in the future.

Danielson said, “It’d be interesting. Tony Khan has a collaborative mindset. Where we’re at right now, it seems more like WWE is trying to put us out of business rather than wanting to go into business. The landscape of wrestling has changed so much in the last six or seven years that I would never say never. I don’t know exactly how it plays out as far as who is on top of who in the corporate structure of WWE, but if Nick Khan, who is a great businessman and has brokered these incredible deals for WWE, if he thought it was best for WWE to do some sort of collaboration with AEW, say once a year, and it was great for wrestling fans and wrestlers….there would be some hurdles there as far as the relationship goes because there have been some nasty things said on both sides. You have to overcome those things. If you could get there, it would be a huge win for wrestling fans.”

He continued, “Do I see that happening in the next year? [indicates no and laughs]. A lot of bridges have been burned, and a lot of bridges need to be mended for that to happen. You have people within AEW and WWE who genuinely love each other as people. I have friends there who I will love until the day I die. It’s not just wrestlers. It’s people in management. Likewise, there are people in WWE who love people in AEW. Not just the wrestlers. Love some of the people in leadership roles in AEW. There is enough love there that something could happen, but there’s also enough bad blood to where it’s like [shakes head and laughs].”

You can check out Danielson’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)