Bryan Danielson Reveals Advice He Got From John Cena

AEW star and pro wrestling veteran Bryan Danielson discussed various topics with Z100, including the legacy of 17-time WWE World Champion John Cena and how Cena has positively impacted his life.

Danielson said, “I respect John a lot. One of the things that I love about John — and this story, I think, has been told a decent amount of times — but it’s the charity stuff that he’s done and never wanting acknowledgement for it.”

He continued, “The first person to really put that in my mental space, and he didn’t even say it to me, I just watched him do it, was John Cena. You look at all the stuff that he’s done for kids and everything, and he did all that. He did more Make-A-Wishes than anybody ever, and he didn’t want anybody to know.”

On the advice he got from Cena:

“It’s him giving me a better perspective and more compassion for myself when I didn’t do my best when I main-evented my first pay-per-view in WWE, his perspective on that was, like, ‘Listen, it can take six months for people to even know who you are, right? Just from being on TV.”

Danielson added, “The hardcore wrestling fans will know who you are pretty quick, but the casual viewers who just watch every other week, or whatever it is, it takes them six months to even know you exist, right? And then even longer for people to see you as a main-event player, you know?”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.