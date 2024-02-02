Bryan Keith Hypes Showdown Against Eddie Kingston On AEW Collision

As PWMania.com previously reported, “The Bounty Hunter” Bryan Keith will be taking on reigning AEW Continental Crown Champion Eddie Kingston in a non-title match on this week’s episode of Collision.
Keith recently took to his official Twitter (X) account to hype up his match against Kingston. Keith wrote:
“THIS SATURDAY”
“THE BOUNTY HUNTER RETURNS VS THE TRIPLE CROWN KING”
“HEAVENLY ROAD STYLE”
“PAY UP 👹💰
@AEW
@AEWonTV”
You can check out Keith’s post below.
— BRYAN KEITH (@bountykeith) February 1, 2024