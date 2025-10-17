Bryce Donovan Announces Departure From WWE EVOLVE And ID Program

WWE EVOLVE star Bryce Donovan announced his departure from the WWE ID program and the EVOLVE brand via a statement on his Twitter (X) account.

In his announcement, Donovan expressed gratitude to WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, whom he praised as an excellent coach during his time as a WWE ID prospect.

Donovan wrote, “Finale. I will no longer be with WWE ID or Evolve. Thanks for the good time everyone. Learned a lot especially from @TheRealXPac who’s the best coach anyone could ask for. I’ll let you know what’s happening next when I decide or maybe I won’t idk yet ✌️”

Donovan last appeared for the company during Wednesday night’s episode of WWE EVOLVE, titled “Succession.” In the main event, he lost to Jackson Drake, the WWE EVOLVE Champion, in a match for the EVOLVE Championship. Additionally, Donovan participated in the WWE ID Title Tournament, where he was defeated by Cappuccino Jones in the quarterfinals. This tournament match took place in July at the WWN/HOC ID Showcase.

He was initially announced as a WWE ID prospect in November 2024. Donovan was scouted for the WWE ID program from Wrestling Open and has been an active wrestler since 2016. He is originally from Long Beach, New York.