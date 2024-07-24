Buddy Matthews Signs New AEW Contract

As they approach a new media rights deal, AEW will keep another star under contract.

Buddy Matthews, better known as Buddy Murphy, rose to prominence in WWE, where he held the Raw & NXT Tag Team and Cruiserweight titles before leaving in June 2021. He previously worked for MLW and NJPW before joining AEW in February 2022.

Following his signing with AEW, he formed House of Black alongside Malakai Black and Brody King. They achieved success together. They’ve won the Trios title once together.

Some have speculated that Matthews, who is currently dating Rhea Ripley, may return to WWE once his AEW contract expires. The couple became engaged in August 2023. However, this is not the case.

Ibou of WrestlePurists reported that the Australian had re-signed with AEW. The AEW star has yet to publicly address his contract status.

In July 2022, AEW President Tony Khan told Busted Open Radio that Black had “almost five years” left on his contract, which means he will be with AEW until 2027.