Buff Bagwell Determined To Wrestle Again Following Leg Amputation

Former WCW star Buff Bagwell has shared a deeply personal update on his health journey, revealing that he made the difficult decision to amputate his leg following years of complications stemming from a 2020 car accident.

Speaking with Maven Huffman, Bagwell explained the extent of the damage and the medical struggle he endured.

“When you hear ‘knee replacement,’ you think you can just get a new knee. But you’ve got to have your kneecap. And I didn’t have my kneecap. The doctors said on impact, it exploded… There was a seven-week stay early on in 2020 where there were 21 surgeries. 30 surgeries on this knee trying to save it.”

Despite the efforts of multiple doctors and dozens of operations, the prognosis remained grim. When presented with another round of surgeries and rehab with only a 20% chance of success, Bagwell made the decision to amputate.

“A 20% chance was three surgeries, countless hours of physical therapy, and my leg being straight the rest of my life.”

Now, with a new prosthetic and a fresh mindset, Bagwell is determined to return to the ring.

“It’s not what if — it is make it happen. I want to get back in the ring, hit the ropes, have a match. It’ll show some that I’ve come out of the darkness… and I’ve turned it around all the way to being back in the ring as Buff Bagwell.”

Bagwell’s message was one of hope, resilience, and determination.

“You don’t have to give up with something like this. This is something that I am taking by the horns, man. And I’m going to show the world that you can have just as good a life with or without a leg.”

