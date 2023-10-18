Bully Ray Explains What Face-Off Between Roman Reigns & Cody Rhodes Meant

That Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes face-off meant something.

Bully Ray thinks so.

The pro wrestling legend spoke on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio about how the stare down between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes on last week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown meant something.

“Any great lightsaber battle, nothing is said,” Ray said. “They look at each other and all you can hear or see is the sound of the lightsabers being ignited and you’re like, ‘Holy s**t, game on.’ That’s what Cody crossing Roman was.”

He continued, breaking down what the look on each of their faces said to him and what they were trying to say to the audience, in his opinion.

“The looks on their faces, that 4K camera shot where you could see the wrinkles in the faces,” he said. “What I read on Cody’s face in that moment was, ‘It’s either finish my story or die.’ And what I read in Roman’s face was, ‘I’m the head of the table, I’m the tribal chief, I’m the one, and you’re gonna die trying.’”

Check out the complete episode of Busted Open Radio at Apple.com. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.