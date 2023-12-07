Bully Ray Explains Why AEW Has Won Him Over With Their Continental Classic Tournament

AEW has won over Bully Ray.

During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall Of Fame legend Bully Ray admitted that he has been won over by the ongoing AEW Continental Classic Tournament, despite being open about the fact that he has never been overly fond of the overuse of tournaments in pro wrestling.

“Last Wednesday night, going into the show I was really concerned about how I would feel about the show, because I’m not a fan of these tournaments,” Ray said. “I’ve never been a fan of the G1 [Climax], except for the finals, because I’m not into ‘Wrestling, wrestling, wrestling.’ I like sports entertainment and wrestling, and a good balance of it, but man last week won me over.”

Ray continued, “Tommy [Dreamer] talked about [Jon] Moxley’s promo, which I also enjoyed … I really enjoyed Moxley vs. [Jay] Lethal, RUSH vs Mark Briscoe, Jay White vs. Swerve [Strickland]. All of the matches were really good, and they were different. Like, Moxley and Lethal was considerably different than RUSH and Mark Briscoe.”

Check out the complete episode of the show at SoundCloud.com. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.