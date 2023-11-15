Bully Ray Offers High Praise For Closing Angle On This Week’s WWE RAW

What did you think of the final image of this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw?

Bully Ray loved it.

The pro wrestling legend spoke on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio about Drew McIntyre turning heel and aligning with The Judgment Day, closing out this week’s Raw by standing on the entrance ramp with Rhea Ripley.

“I’ve got to tell you, [Monday night] seeing Rhea standing next to Drew –- I was like, ‘Woah, that looks like a power couple if I’ve ever seen them,'” Bully Ray said. “I want to see the follow-up on Drew, because remember my take on Drew is that it’s not about his physicality, it’s not about his look -– Drew does everything extremely well.”

Ray continued, “Drew’s look to me is so amazing, he just has it all … but it’s about when he talks. Let’s see what he has to say next week.”

Check out the complete episode of Busted Open Radio at Soundcloud.com. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.