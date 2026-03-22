Candice Michelle Reveals Origin Of Her Iconic WWE “Magic Wand”

Former WWE star Candice Michelle appeared on “Insight with Chris Van Vliet,” where she discussed topics including the origin of the Magic Wand.

Michelle said, “Oh, that’s a good story. I was traveling on the road with Victoria and Torrie [Wilson] and back then, you know, the seamstresses were really for the men. It wasn’t for the women. They weren’t really making gear [for women], maybe here and there, but it was a luxury, if you had any connection to the seamstresses, who are very talented, but we didn’t have that. So we would visit what we called stripper stores for ring gear, because that’s kind of it was similar in the season. So we go into this store on the road that we had heard about, and it was Halloween time. So there’s a lot of costumes, and one of these costumes has this, like, flimsy star wand. So I say to Torrie and Victoria, ‘I’m gonna use this star wand like Triple H uses his sledgehammer, and I’m gonna defeat people with it.’ They’re just like, ‘You are out of your mind.’ So I show up to RAW, and I remember walking down the entrance to the ring. We’re gonna have a tag match, and we’re meeting in the ring with Fit Finlay. I got my wand, and I am so confident about this wand, and my girls are thinking she’s just out of her mind. I get in there and they’re putting together the match, and I tell Fit. I’m like, ‘So Fit, this is my new weapon…’ He’s just like, ‘What is wrong with this girl?’ I was like, ‘And I’m gonna use it the way Triple H uses his sledgehammer.’ I think kind of just even ignored me, maybe. I’m sure there’s so many people that laughed about this behind the scenes, but that star wand got over. I was committed to it, and my favorite thing was after I left WWE, I was back for an event, Fit came up to me and said ‘Do you have any star wands left? Ever since then my daughter has been asking for a star wand.’”

On why she hasn’t been invited to a Women’s Royal Rumble Match:

“I don’t know. I have the story that it’s not my time. I don’t take it personally. I don’t have an ego about it. If they called me, I would show up, they just haven’t called me. So I just think that it’s not my time to show up.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)