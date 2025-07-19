Cardi B Gets Involved In WWE Storylines, Targets Bayley

With WWE SummerSlam just weeks away, official host Cardi B is already stirring the pot — and now finds herself in a social media spat with Bayley and Triple H.

The Grammy Award-winning artist lit up Twitter/X after catching up on WWE programming. Responding to a quote from Triple H in which he said he couldn’t control what Cardi might do at SummerSlam, she sent a clear message:

“Listen @TripleH these girls trying me.”

It didn’t take long for former Women’s Champion Bayley to jump in, responding with a simple “I’m free” — a possible challenge or open invite to stir things up.

Cardi B wasn’t having it, though. She swiftly clapped back with a jab directed at Bayley and a warning to her WWE boss:

“Leave her at home.”

While Bayley isn’t currently scheduled for a match at the event, this online exchange could signal more than just friendly banter. With SummerSlam set to span two nights and Cardi B in the spotlight as host, fans may see tensions boil over into a live confrontation.

Stay tuned — this host might be stepping into more than just the spotlight.