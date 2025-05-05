Carmella Clarifies WWE Exit Comments: “I Was Just A Little Hurt With How It Ended”

Former WWE Women’s Champion Carmella is setting the record straight regarding her recent remarks about her WWE departure, which sparked headlines earlier this year after she claimed she was “ghosted” by the company and felt “punished” for having a baby.

Appearing on The Wrestling Classic podcast, Carmella addressed the controversy and explained that her comments had been taken out of context due to a teaser clip that went viral.

“A trailer for anything—whether it’s a TV show, a podcast, or a movie—is supposed to get people talking and intrigued, and that’s what the trailer did,” Carmella said.

“When that little teaser reel dropped, people were just taking the things that were said out of context. If you actually listen to the entire podcast, you know what I was saying.”

Carmella emphasized that she harbors no ill will toward WWE and expressed gratitude for her time with the company:

“I wasn’t at all saying anything bad about WWE. I’m so grateful for my time at WWE. Eventually I’m going to leave WWE—there’s no way I can work there forever.”

While she acknowledged being emotionally impacted by the way things ended, she recognized it was a natural conclusion:

“For me personally, I was just a little upset and hurt, I guess, with how it ended. But it was going to end no matter what. I was just a little hurt with how it ended. That’s all.”

Carmella has been absent from WWE programming throughout 2024 as she focused on motherhood following the birth of her first child with WWE commentator Corey Graves.

