Carmelo Hayes Looks Back On The Start Of His NXT Run, Being Paired With Trick Williams

WWE star Carmelo Hayes recently spoke with SHAK Wrestling on a number of topics including the start of his NXT run.

Hayes said, “When I got to NXT, they did the same thing, they put me right up against Kushida for the Cruiserweight Championship immediately and then they put me against Adam Cole and then they put me through the Breakout tournament. So as long as I can remember I’ve been just put in these high-pressure situations and these sink or swim situations and, you know, I’ve just proven that every time that I’m a swimmer.”

On being paired with Trick Williams:

“I had just won the Breakout tournament. They did have an influx of athletes at that time in our class. It was Bron [Breakker], it was Trick, it was Tony D’Angelo, it was a group of those guys — the Creed Brothers — and they were trying to get everyone on TV. I think it was Road Dogg [Brian James] who was just kind of like, ‘Hey, let’s put Trick as Melo’s heater.’”

You can check out Hayes’ comments in the video below.