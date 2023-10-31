Carmelo Hayes Talks About His Special “Unplanned” Spot With The Undertaker On WWE NXT

WWE NXT star Carmelo Hayes recently appeared on an episode of the Black Rasslin’ podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including the special “unplanned” spot he had with WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker on the October 10th episode of NXT.

Hayes said, “And the whole thing with ‘Taker at the end (of 10/10 WWE NXT)… I didn’t know that was gonna happen. I was just following him back. I didn’t know what the frick to do. I’m standing there like, Undertaker, and we’re off-air. I’m just kind of following him around like a lost puppy and then he’s telling me, he’s like, ‘Wait.’ I’m like, oh shoot. He’s like, ‘Alright, on three, turn back.’ I’m thinking, I’m like, okay, turn back. ‘Alright, back,’ turn back. ‘Alright, when the music drops, throw up the arm.’ It’s like, oh sh*t. So one, two, three, boom and then he’s like, ‘Alright, let’s go,’ and I got to the back, ‘That was so freaking cool!’ He just patted me on the back.”

Hayes also talked about how it took him like three or four days to really soak all that in and it was amazing, but he had to focus on what is next.

“That’s when I finally let go of all that professionalism and allowed myself to really take it in. It took me like three or four days to really soak all that in but that was just amazing. But we gotta do TV next Tuesday so I let that be where that was and focus on what’s next.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.



(H/T to PostWrestling for transcribing the above quotes)