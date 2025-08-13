Charles Robinson Gets Bit By A Bat, Shares Video From Emergency Room

“Lil’ Naitch” has been going through it lately.

After recently surfacing on social media to kill rumors about his death, and going viral for taking a memorable pounce from John Cena and an infamous spear from Bill Goldberg, veteran WWE referee Charles Robinson is in the headlines again.

This time for getting bit by a bat.

“Great way to start the morning,” Robinson wrote via Instagram this morning. “2:00am and got bit by a bat. That’s right a bat! 4 hours later in the ER and six shots. #animalattacks #hospital.”