Charlie Dempsey vs. Royce Isaacs Set For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI

MMA legend Josh Barnett announced that WWE NXT star Charlie Dempsey of the No Quarter Catch Crew will be facing Royce Isaacs at his Bloodsport XI event on Sunday, July 28 in Brooklyn, New York.
Two mat grapplers set to lock up and go hold for hold, submission to submission, catch to catch.
Dempsey proved he belonged in Bloodsport in his last outing, capturing victory in a hard fought match with Matt Makowski.
Isaacs has been a staple of Bloodsport and was trading hold… pic.twitter.com/5MXnFiGoZ5
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) July 20, 2024