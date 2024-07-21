Charlie Dempsey vs. Royce Isaacs Set For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI

By
James Hetfield
-

MMA legend Josh Barnett announced that WWE NXT star Charlie Dempsey of the No Quarter Catch Crew will be facing Royce Isaacs at his Bloodsport XI event on Sunday, July 28 in Brooklyn, New York.

You can check out Barnett’s post below.

 

