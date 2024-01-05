Charlotte Flair Addresses Her WWE Status And Posts Hospital Photo

WWE star “The Queen” Charlotte Flair suffered a devastating knee injury towards the end of 2023, with multiple sources stating that she will most likely require surgery and miss up to nine months of in-ring action.

According to PWInsider.com, Flair was spotted in Birmingham, Alabama with her husband and former AEW star Andrade El Idolo and it was revealed that she will indeed be getting surgery later in the week.

Despite Flair requiring surgery and having to miss up to nine months of in-ring action, she was still able to secure a huge deal from WWE when she decided to re-sign and this contract is said to be one of the biggest women’s contracts in company history.

On Thursday night, she issued the following public statement about her WWE status along with a hospital photo…

“Family, Friends & Fans,

THANK YOU for all the positive, beautiful messages & flowers🙏🏻 I feel supported in every way. It has taken me a few days and many MANY tears to wrap my head around everything. I happen to be an expert in overthinking and this is the first time I’ve ever been truly scared. Scared of the unknown but also feeling like I’m losing what I’m most proud of and that’s being an athlete. I don’t like showing physical weakness and this has left me feeling exposed. A process I know I will grow from but a very new one to me. This was a huge blow to me mentally and obviously physically going into 2024. 2023 was a rollercoaster and I am trying to stay positive and maybe this was the only way to stop, refocus, rebuild & eventually conquer again.

I can’t thank this year’s Smackdown locker-room enough. I enjoyed every second 🙏🏻 and will be rooting from the sidelines 💪🏻

I have been a bad guy for most of my career but this year was different for me. I CHERISHED every hug, high-five and fist pump this year at live events and for the first time in my career felt comfortable in my own boots being the good guy 👸🏼 🦋 I learned so much as a performer and plan on starting right where I left off.

I promise I am going to work 24/7 over the next nine months to come back the best version of the Queen you’ve ever seen.

‘Success is to be measured not so much by the position that one has reached in life, as by the obstacles which he has overcome while trying to succeed.’

Climbing my own mountain will be my greatest test yet.

Thank you for all the love ❤️

Here is to 2024.

Love,

Ashley

Aka Charlotte 🫶🏻”