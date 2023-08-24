Charlotte Flair Calls Tiffany Stratton The Future Star Of WWE

The future is bright for TIffany Stratton.

That is an opinion shared by someone who would know — Charlotte Flair.

“The Queen” spoke highly about the reigning WWE NXT Women’s Champion during a recent appearance on The Michael Kay Show.

“There is a future star, I mean she’s a star now, her name is Tiffany Stratton,” she said of Stratton. “She’s like, ‘It’s because of you I wanted to become a wrestler’ and I’m like, ‘Hold on, I’m not that old Tiffany, please don’t say that in interviews’ [laughs] But she’s that young. It blows my mind to realize that.”

Charlotte continued, “I’ve had a hard time enjoying the journey and I’m just now learning how to enjoy the journey, I’ve been [constantly on] go. I don’t think about it all the time, but I got to meet Tiffany privately one day and we were just talking and I was just blown away by the impact I left on her and it felt really special.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.