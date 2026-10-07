Charlotte Flair’s New Podcast To Launch In A Few Weeks

WWE veteran Charlotte Flair recently appeared on “Set, Hut!” with Russell Wilson and Kyle Long, where she discussed various topics, including her long-anticipated podcast, which is set to launch in a few weeks. Flair revealed that the podcast will be titled “Off The Pedestal with Ashley Fliehr.”

Flair said, “Yes, it launches in a few weeks. While I was out on injury, when I tore my knee, I really needed to find purpose. Because I don’t know about you guys, but wrestling is my life. So, when I wasn’t in the ring, I was kind of like, ‘Who am I?’ I definitely put my self-worth on — not necessarily the titles, but lacing my boots, the robe, the crown, fighting, and I was like, ‘Okay, I don’t know what’s next. But I know I can help people and that makes me feel good.’ And I think it was also being honest with myself that I was tying my self-worth to the job. Not that I woke up one day and was like, man, I really wanna have a podcast because everyone has a podcast. But I wanted to create a space for athletes where we can kind of talk about these conversations that I think necessarily haven’t been… comfortable to talk about. Where like, hey, I’ve gone through body dysmorphia, I’ve gone through self-worth issues, I’ve gone through what it means to be at the top and the pressures and what that did to me mentally and emotionally and putting myself to the side. When you’re at the top, you never want to not be at the top. But for me, hurting my knee brought me down here, which I was like, OK, I needed that dip to get back to here and that’s why I’m doing that podcast.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)