Chelsea Green Opens Up About Supporting Women In Wrestling

WWE star Chelsea Green spoke with Denise Salcedo about various topics, including her feelings about being recognized by so many women as someone who has inspired them.

Green said, “There’s no better compliment to me. Like honestly, I’m not an emotional person, but that makes me very emotional. Because my my goal in this industry is to make everyone feel welcome. There is a place for everyone. Now look, I don’t care about the guys. I don’t. I’m nice to them, but I don’t give a flying f**k about the guys. But like, I was treated so poorly coming up. And I just knew, ‘Man, when I make it I want everyone to feel comfortable coming to me. I want them to know that I’ll be honest with them, but I’ll be kind to them. And I’ll have compassion for whatever they’re feeling.’ This is such a hard business and everyone has something to offer, but sometimes you have to pull it out of yourself. And that’s that’s really hard. And oh that’s just like — it’s so nice to hear. Because I do want everyone to have a good experience with me. I want everyone to know they’re supported. And whenever anyone gets released, the first thing I do is, I message them and I give them the names of — I’m sure everyone hates me for this, but the girls love me for it. I’ll give them the name of the AEW people that I know that they can contact, and the name of the TNA people that they can contact. And then anyone else that like, ‘I think you could work here, here, and here. I think Billy Corgan would be great with NWA or whatever. Tommy Dreamer, contact him.’

On her goals in helping other women:

“I just want everyone to have an opportunity, and everyone to feel welcome. And that’s been my major goal coming back was just be a really, really, really positive force within the locker room. And show people that — first of all, winning and losing doesn’t matter. And I think I’ve done a good job of that. Like, you can lose and still be champion. You can lose and still be booked. you can lose and still make a lot of money, and be the face of this company. It doesn’t matter, it’s not that serious. And then B, it’s really important for the girls to learn — and I want I want to make sure I get this right, I was just talking to Bianca about this. To get to the top, you do not need to step on other girls. In fact, you should be looking up and asking for the top girls’ hands to reach up and have them pull you up. And we should all be pulling each other up. The girls that are underneath us, we elevate them by pulling them up. We don’t elevate ourselves by stepping on them. That’s just so important to me. And I feel like we have a really, really good locker room right now that understands that, that feels that way, that wants to make wrestling better, and not at the detriment of one person or another.”

