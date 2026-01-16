Chelsea Green Reveals She Directly Connects Released WWE Stars With AEW & TNA

Chelsea Green has opened up about the steps she takes to support fellow wrestlers in the immediate aftermath of being released by WWE.

Speaking in an interview with Denise Salcedo, the current AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion explained that she makes it a priority to reach out directly to talents who suddenly find themselves without a contract—often providing them with practical resources right away.

Green, who was released by WWE herself in 2020 before making a successful return three years later, said she doesn’t hesitate when it comes to helping others land on their feet.

“Whenever anyone gets released, the first thing I do is I message them. I’m sure everyone hates me for this, but the girls love me for it, I give them the names of the AEW people that I know that they can contact and the TNA people that they can contact and then anyone else, that ‘I think you can work here, here or here.’”

Having navigated life outside WWE firsthand, Green understands how overwhelming that transition can be. Her own post-release journey saw her working across the independent scene and major promotions before earning her way back to WWE during the 2023 Royal Rumble.

Since returning, Green has enjoyed the most successful stretch of her career. She has captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship and the WWE Women’s United States Championship twice, re-establishing herself as a featured talent on WWE television.

That experience—both the setbacks and the comeback—has made Green uniquely equipped to guide others through uncertain periods in their careers. By sharing contacts, insights, and encouragement, she aims to help released wrestlers see opportunity rather than just loss.

Currently, Green continues to thrive beyond WWE as well, holding championship gold alongside Ethan Page as AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion—further proof that her advice is rooted in real-world success.

For many talents facing sudden change, Chelsea Green has become an early lifeline—someone who knows the road ahead and is willing to help others walk it.