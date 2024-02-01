Chelsea Green Reveals Who From TNA Wrestling She Wants To See In WWE

Chelsea Green recently spoke with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the former Undisputed WWE Women’s World Tag-Team Champion spoke about whether or not she knew Jordynne Grace would be in the Women’s Royal Rumble match this past Saturday night at the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event, as well as who else from TNA Wrestling she would like to see work in WWE.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts.

On whether she knew Jordynne Grace was going to be in the Royal Rumble: “No, I didn’t and I was so mad at her. I told her, ‘I can’t believe I was texting you and you didn’t tell me.’ When I say I had no clue, I truly, you know, we all sit around in the locker room and we think like, okay, you know, maybe it could be this person. Maybe it could be this. Who’s a really cool surprise that it could be this year? Who’s kind of in the realm of possibility. She was not even in the realm of possibility and that’s what makes it so cool. The fact that us as a locker room and a roster was surprised, I can only imagine how surprised the fans were. What an amazing surprise for the fans to get.”

On who she would like to see come to WWE from TNA: “I love Jordynne. I love her. I think that in the ring, we really mesh well together, we really hit hard, and run fast. That’s the kind of opponent I want and that’s what I want WWE fans to be able to see out of me as well. I want to be able to give them the five-star matches that they deserve and Jordynne is an amazing opponent to be able to do that with. I also think KiLynn King is, oh my gosh, she is going to be the next big thing in TNA. So, you know, I definitely could see KiLynn making her way over to WWE.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below.