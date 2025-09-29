Chelsea Green Thinks WWE Could Do More With The Women’s U.S. And IC Titles

WWE star Chelsea Green spoke with Cinema Blend about various topics, including the introduction of the Women’s United States and Intercontinental Championships over the past year.

Green said, “I definitely am so happy that we introduced those titles, because I felt like for a long time we were missing, we were missing opportunities for a bunch of the girls. We just have such a stacked roster between RAW, SmackDown, NXT. I mean, now we’ve got ID, we’ve got EVOLVE, we’ve got LFG. We have so many different brands, and we just didn’t have enough titles to really represent all the girls and the variety of women, you know, and so I’m very happy that we got them. I think that they’ve been a beautiful addition in terms of getting people in the mix, getting women to have a spot on TV.”

On if WWE is doing all they can with the titles:

“Do I think that we’re doing all we can with them? No. I would love to see more being done with them. I want, I want Giulia to be wrestling on TV every single week with that title. I wanted Zelina on TV every single week. I want Michin to win the title and be on TV every single week. There’s so many hours of WWE, and we can find a place for those championships if we try. It’s tough. I’m not a part of the creative meetings. I don’t know how that looks. So all that I can do on my end is make the title mean something. I hope that by putting it out there on social media and making storylines on social media, it garners the attention that those titles deserve.”