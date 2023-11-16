Chris Jericho Burnt By Pyro During This Week’s AEW Dynamite

Dragons breathe fire.

And so do pyrotechnics.

Chris Jericho knows this first-hand after this week’s AEW Dynamite show.

During Kenny Omega’s ring entrance for the Like A Dragon Gaiden Street Fight on this week’s installment of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS program from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA., Jericho, who was already on the stage after making his entrance, suffered a burn from the pyro that went off.

A fan noticed this and asked the pro wrestling legend about it on Twitter (X) after the show.

“When Kenny Omega made his entrance did one of the fireworks burn your arm?” a fan asked ‘The Ocho.’

“YES!” he wrote back.

Check out video footage and the Chris Jericho post confirming this via the tweets embedded below.